CorMedix’s (CRMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.39. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%. Research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CorMedix by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 258,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 73,613 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

