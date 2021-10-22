Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.91.

Shares of CDNS opened at $165.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $105.93 and a 12-month high of $168.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $423,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,682 shares of company stock worth $28,479,664. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

