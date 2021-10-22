Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.75. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $59.86 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.