National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.81.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.96 million.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

