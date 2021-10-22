KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $26.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $21.50 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.02.

NYSE KEY opened at $23.78 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

