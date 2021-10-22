Hess (NYSE:HES) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $106.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HES. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.07.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of -162.05 and a beta of 2.20. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Hess by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.