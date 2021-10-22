Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarGurus in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CarGurus’ FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in CarGurus by 69.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its stake in CarGurus by 41.9% in the second quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 234,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $966,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,551 shares of company stock worth $20,503,628. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

