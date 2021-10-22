Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Azul in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

NYSE AZUL opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. Azul has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $29.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

