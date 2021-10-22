Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,842,000 after acquiring an additional 110,140 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $13,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $212.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.84 and its 200 day moving average is $229.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.40.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

