United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $185.57 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $131.62 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.90.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

