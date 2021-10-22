United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 3,106 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS USHY opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.