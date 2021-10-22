United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 70.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

TFII stock opened at $115.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $116.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

