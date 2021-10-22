United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Albemarle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Albemarle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Albemarle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 732,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $234.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $253.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

