United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after buying an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 145.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,503,000 after buying an additional 68,752 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

