Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Position Reduced by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102,575 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,803,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,386,000 after acquiring an additional 251,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,754,000 after acquiring an additional 702,075 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,543,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 103,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 286,509 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. Research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $37.3868 per share. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macquarie Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

