United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35.

