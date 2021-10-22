PEAK6 Investments LLC Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $148.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

