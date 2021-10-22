Nestlé’s (NSRGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.00.
Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $127.67 on Thursday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.25.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
