Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNMRF. Societe Generale lowered Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Snam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Snam from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Snam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.