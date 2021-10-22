Agora (NASDAQ:API) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of API opened at $28.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.02 and a beta of 0.21. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Agora by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Agora by 249.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agora by 20.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agora by 89.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 409,394 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.