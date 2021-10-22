Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Position Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 131.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 136,263.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 145,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 360,320 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $848,060. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.