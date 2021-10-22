Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Cars.com worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after acquiring an additional 289,883 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 28.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $876.55 million, a PE ratio of 158.89 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.