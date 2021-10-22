Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $756,000 Investment in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $164.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.95. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.76 and a twelve month high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

