Sigma Planning Corp Takes $356,000 Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZ opened at $30.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.