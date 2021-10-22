Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $125.18 and last traded at $126.87. 4,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 518,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.86.

Specifically, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,645 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,591 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -272.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

