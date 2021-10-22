Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $764,000 Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

FUBO opened at $29.92 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.90.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

