Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Chegg by 564.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61,314 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Chegg stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

