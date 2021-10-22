Natixis Invests $60,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Natixis purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 370.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 453,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,341,949 shares of company stock worth $3,015,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. The company had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.