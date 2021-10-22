Natixis Purchases Shares of 37,200 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Natixis acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 132,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 96,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ADMA. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

ADMA opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.18. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 82,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $95,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,341,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.