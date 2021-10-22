Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 10,938 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

