California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 56,962 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,962 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Amcor worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Amcor by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

