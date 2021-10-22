California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.07% of Amcor worth $13,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 178,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after acquiring an additional 436,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

