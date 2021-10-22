Capula Management Ltd Makes New $296,000 Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $307,955,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,241,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,268,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,431 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

PLTK opened at $28.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.92. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

