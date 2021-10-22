788 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 788 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 140.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,067,000 after purchasing an additional 104,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $533.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $533.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

