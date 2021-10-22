Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Boosted by Analyst

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

LNG opened at $105.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Blackstone Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,219,000 after acquiring an additional 111,880 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261,635 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,290,000 after acquiring an additional 196,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

