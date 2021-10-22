Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) traded up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.07.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

