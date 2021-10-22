Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Par Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Shares of PARR opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $996.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

