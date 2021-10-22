StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StarTek in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe expects that the business services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. StarTek has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $189.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.62 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in StarTek by 66.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,606.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of StarTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

