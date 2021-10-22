iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) shares were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 2,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.