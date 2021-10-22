Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MIG5 opened at GBX 36.40 ($0.48) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.40. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 52-week low of GBX 28.60 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.40 ($0.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £64.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.60.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

