Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Williams Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 851.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after buying an additional 5,612,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after buying an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

