Research Analysts Set Expectations for 5N Plus Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.96 on Friday. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$241.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.60 million.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.