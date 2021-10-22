UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

UniFirst has raised its dividend payment by 566.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UniFirst to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $202.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average of $221.98. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

