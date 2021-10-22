ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.32

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.32 and last traded at $80.28, with a volume of 145475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

