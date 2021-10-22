BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Trading Down 0.3%

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)’s stock price were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48). Approximately 1,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.50 ($2.49).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. The company has a market cap of £38.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Company Profile (LON:BP.B)

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

