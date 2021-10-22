Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.83. 3,238,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,326,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 112,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $773,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.5% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 74,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

