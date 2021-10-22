Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Shares Up 17%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) shares rose 17% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 401,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 414,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Lithium Chile in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

