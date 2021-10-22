Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Down 1.4%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 698 ($9.12) and last traded at GBX 698 ($9.12). Approximately 100,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 532,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 708 ($9.25).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 735.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 736.43.

Tremor International Company Profile (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

