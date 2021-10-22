Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $25.38 on Friday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

