eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eGain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of EGAN opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.01 million, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of eGain by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,184 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of eGain by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 324,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 343.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 163,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 218.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 61.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 295,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

